'Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway' up for special finale before hiatus

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will be paused as the hosts wants to spend time with their familia

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is gearing up for an electrifying finale as Girls Aloud is set for a long-awaited television comeback performance.

According to Daily Mail, this marks the UK girl group's first TV appearance in over a decade, with their last being on Children in Need back in 2012.

The twentieth series of the British live variety show is set to conclude in April, followed by a hiatus as hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly focus on family matters, particularly ahead of Ant's anticipated fatherhood.

To cap off decades of entertainment saga throughout the show before break, the finale will feature a special performance by Girls Aloud, reformed in 2023 following the passing of bandmate Sarah Harding.

In addition to this TV appearance, the group is gearing up for a tour titled "The Girls Aloud Show," which will kick off in May in honour of Harding's memory.

Starting from Dublin on May 17 the already sold-out tour is scheduled to conclude in Liverpool on June 30.

Additionally, Girls Aloud has been acquainted with the famous duo Ant and Dec and has even fallen prey to their pranks in the past.