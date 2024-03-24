Reason behind Amanda Bynes' absence from Quiet On Set doc revealed

Amanda Bynes and her family bowed out of appearing on recent ID docu-series, featuring former child stars and their dark experience with Nickelodeon.

According to TMZ, the 37-year-old actress also steered clear of watching the series titled, Quiet On Set: Dark Side of The Kids TV let alone starring in it, because “she simply didn’t have a bad experience.”

Sources told the outlet, “She felt she just didn’t have anything to share that would further their cause. In other words, she didn’t go through what the ‘QOS’ subjects did.”

“Amanda is grateful for what she was able to do with her Nickelodeon,” the insider added, noting the Amanda Show alum credits it for launching her career.

As for the actress’ parents, Rick and Lynn, the source said, “They are private people and wanted to stay out of the spotlight for this. Unlike Amanda, they actually watched the documentary and were both saddened and disgusted by the allegations.”

“The family unit as a whole hadn't experienced what these other child actors did while at the network ... which is why it didn't make sense for them to sit for it,” they added.

Quiet On Set features former child stars, including Drake Bell, narrating their experience at the TV network in the four-part series.

One of the episodes also documented the rise of Amanda as a child star after she was discovered at the Laugh Factory in the mid-90s.

Moreover, she has also been a subject of over-sexualization from show creators on Nickelodeon, alongside Ariana Grande, Victoria Justice, and more.