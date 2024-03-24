Selena Gomez reveals her 'two favs' after beau Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez dished out her two favourite people excluding beau Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez recently revealed that Benny Blanco's kitchen is one of her 'fav places' to be, however, he is nowhere to be found among her ‘two fav’ people.

The People You Know chart-topper dubbed Ashley Park and Lily Collin as her favourite people as she dropped a comment under Park’s latest post that read, "My two favs."

The recent post was a throwback carousel of Park’s Emily In Paris co-star Collin’s cosy birthday party celebrated on the rom-com drama set on March 18.

For the unversed, the Who Says hitmaker recently took to Instagram stories to share a glimpse of her beau’s kitchen.



In the story's caption, she deemed her boyfriend’s kitchen as "one of my fav places to be is in... his kitchen."

Additionally, the post on which Gomez, 31, gushed over the Emily in Paris stars, the Beef actress penned a lengthy heartwarming note for the birthday girl, calling her "the best scene partner, sister, and safe place to me."

She capped off the sweet note with a red heart emoji, "Proud of you this year and for so many to come."

Meanwhile, Collins reciprocated with the same energy in the comments, saying, "I count myself the luckiest to stand by you every single day and call you a sister and my work wife."

"Don’t know what I’d do without you," she added.

In the montage of photos and videos, the reel and real-life best friends posed with a pout while sharing various clips from the birthday.

