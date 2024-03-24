Anthony Mackie dishes on Sebastian Stan's appearance in Captain America 4

Anthony Mackie expressed disappointment at MCU’s decision to not renew his show with Sebastian Stan for a second season.



During an appearance on One More Life podcast, the Black Mirror actor revealed he would have loved to star in a few more seasons of Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

"The Falcon and [the] Winter Soldier, I really enjoyed doing that show. I was actually excited to do a second season, just so me and Sebastian [Stan] can get paid to hang out.

"Because it's like me, him and Daniel Brühl,” he said of the German actor, who reprised his role as villainous Helmut Zemo in the series. “It's kind of like the perfect storm of happiness."

Macki also appeared to confirm that Stan will not be a part of upcoming installment of Captain America: Brave New World film, set for release in 2025.

"When they decided to go back to the movies, it is what it is, but I don't have my friends anymore, so it kind of dampens it a little bit."

First season of Falcon and the Winter Soldier aired on Disney+ in 2021. It featured Mackie as Sam Wilson aka Falcon and his transition to Captain America.

Meanwhile, Stan reprised his role as Bucky Barnes as he struggled to come to terms with his past as Winter Soldier.