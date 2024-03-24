Sabrina Carpenter reflects on ‘whirlwind’ time at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Sabrina Carpenter reflected on her “whirlwind” adventure of being the opening act at Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour.

The Nonsense singer, 24, took to her Instagram on Saturday to share a carousel post highlighting some of her favourite memories from the tour.

Carpenter shared several snaps pf her performing on-stage and a short clip of her taken from backstage, capturing her in the zone. There was also a snap of her hi-fiving her crew and a sweet shot of her with the Grammy-winning musician at the Australian Zoo.

“That’s a wrap for us on the eras tour :’),” the singer wrote in the caption. “Sitting at home reflecting on what a whirlwind this was and how very honoured I feel to have been part of it.”

“I want to thank every crowd for being so welcoming and generous to us and making some of the most impressive friendship bracelets I’ve ever received [white heart emoji] also a huge thank you to the incredible crew for being so hardworking and talented,” she continued.

She then went on to thank Swift, expressing her utmost gratitude to the Anti-Hero musician.

“And the most thank you’s I’ve ever thank you’d to Taylor. I feel so lucky to witness the magic that is you and this tour. there is truly no one like you and there never will be! i love you with all my heart and i will cherish this taybrina era (and all the eras) till the end of time,” she concluded adding twirling hearts.

Carpenter was announced as an opener for Swift’s international dates in Mexico, Argentina and Brazil, and Australia and Singapore were added in a later announcement.

