Sydney Sweeney reveals why talking about ‘Euphoria’ is ‘scary’

Sydney Sweeney had to beat around the bush when she was quizzed on the forthcoming third season of Euphoria.

The actress-producer sat down with Happy Sad Confused podcast host Josh Horowitz at the 92nd Street Y in New York City on Wednesday, where they discussed Euphoria, and other projects including her new film, Immaculate.

Sweeney, who portrays Cassie Howard in the HBO Max series, was asked for a status update on the show.

“Honestly, it’s, like, as scary as talking about Marvel,” Sweeney joked. “I said one thing, and it went everywhere.”

Marvel studios are known for keeping their movie and show details very secret, giving very specific instructions to actors on what they can and cannot talk about.

Sweeney revealed to Horowitz in a separate conversation that she is not taking much time off after wrapping up multiple projects as she goes straight into filming Euphoria.

She did not reveal the exact date and responded coyly when she was asked if she’s seen the script. “Maybe. I don’t know,” quipped the actress.

During the Wednesday conversation, she also shared how much the role of Cassie means to her.

“Cassie truly is a dream to play and as an actor, I’m so fortunate that I’ve had a character like her at such a young age,” she explained. “And, of course, I wanna keep living her crazy. I love it.”