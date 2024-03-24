Gisele Bundchen confirms new romance following cheating rumors with Jiu-Jitsu

Gisele Bundchen and Valente were spotted kissing outside her Miami residence on Valentines day.

Gisele Bundchen has officially confirmed her reentry into the dating scene amidst swirling rumors linking her to jiu-jitsu pro Joaquim Valente.

In an exclusive interview with The New York Times published on Saturday, she divulged details about her newfound romance, marking the first time she has spoken publicly about her relationship status since her divorce from ex-husband Tom Brady in 2022.

Bundchen shared that her current partner was initially a friend, emphasizing the novelty of embarking on a romantic journey with someone she had known previously.

Without disclosing the identity of her new beau, she described the relationship as characterized by honesty and transparency.

She denied any wrongdoing, refuting claims that she cheated on Brady prior to their divorce.

"That is a lie," she asserted in her conversation with the outlet.

Brazilian beauty has hinted at potential sexist undertones, suggesting that women often bear the brunt of public scrutiny and judgment following breakups.