Grateful Kate Middleton, Prince William issue new statement after shocking revelation

Kate Middleton expressed her gratitude to all people around the world

Princess of Wales expressed her gratitude to individuals worldwide for their supportive messages after courageously disclosing her battle with cancer.

Kate and her devoted husband, Prince William, conveyed their deep appreciation, stating they were "enormously touched" by the outpouring of support in response to Kate's announcement of her chemotherapy treatment.

Today they were seen for the first time since the announcement, boarding a helicopter near their home in Windsor.

It is believed they were heading to their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk, where they are expected to spend the Easter school holidays with their children George, 10, Charlotte, eight, and Louis, five.

The King, who aims to lead the family in a show of unity on Easter Sunday, has spoken of his pride in his beloved daughter-in-law for her courage in speaking out.

Royal sources said Charles, who is also fighting the disease after being diagnosed in February, is hoping to make the journey to St George’s Chapel in Windsor next weekend to reassure the public amid incredibly testing times for the royals.

It has also been reported Charles, 75, has recorded an Easter message of hope, to be broadcast on Maundy Thursday at Worcester Cathedral. Queen Camilla will lead The Firm at the Royal Maundy Service, to give the Royal Maundy gifts on behalf of her husband.

Kensington Palace issued a special message of thanks as well wishes poured in from around the world, including from heads of state, charity bosses and Kate’s own family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not informed ahead of the Princess of Wales ’ public statement regarding her cancer diagnosis.

A spokesman said: “The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message. They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time.”