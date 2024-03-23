Kate Middleton, Prince William make 'first appearance together' after shocking announcement

Prince William and Kate were seen together for the first time following the heartbreaking announcement about the princess' cancer diagnosis.

They were spotted boarding a helicopter near their residence at Adelaide Cottage this morning, mere hours after Kate shared with the world that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy, reported The Mirror.

It is believed they are heading to their other residence, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where they are expected to spend the Easter school holidays with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Waleses are not expected to be at the royal Easter church service in Windsor next weekend with the other royals.



Royal fans have flocked to Windsor today to show their support and love for Kate, leaving bouqets of flowers and heartfelt handwritten letters for the princess following her shock health announcement.

One letter from the public reads: "Your Royal Highness, I wish you from the depths of my heart a certain and lasting recovery from this treatment and my thoughts are with you at every moment."

In an emotional and heartfelt televised statement released to the world last night confirming her diagnosis, Kate spoke of "an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family". But in a sign of her incredible bravery, the princess issued a message of hope for those also facing their own battle, saying: "For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."

King Charles, diagnosed with cancer in February, is said to be 'proud' of his 'beloved' daughter-in-law for her 'courage' in speaking about her treatment and has remained in close contact during the past few weeks.

Words of support also came Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who said: "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."