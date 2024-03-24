Cody Jinks addresses online backlash following new album release

Cody Jinks, the award-winning artist dropped his new album Change The Game

Cody Jinks, the award-winning artist dropped his new album Change The Game on Friday, March 22 through his own label Late August Records in collaboration with The Orchard.

The independent artist stepped up a level with his new album as this marks a new chapter for Jinks both personally and professionally.

The multi-platinum artist, who is also known for his electric live performances, will continue with his tour through fall including upcoming headline shows in Nashville, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, New Braunfels, Minneapolis, San Diego and Las Vegas among many others.

When asked about his new album, Jinks exclusively told Billboard that he “was reading something somebody wrote online the other day, like, ‘This isn’t the old outlaw stuff we’ve come to know Cody for. What’s he doing?’”

He addressed the netizen’s query, adding: “Well, that guy would’ve died. That guy looked in the mirror and said, ‘You need to slow down.’ I had to get into therapy to start dealing with some things.”