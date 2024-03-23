Holly Madison avoids 'diet and body talk' with children

Holly Madison doesn’t want her kids to grow up “obsessing about their physical appearance."

Holly Madison recently revealed that she feels it’s crucial not to discuss “diet and body talk” with her children.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, the former Playboy model shared that she doesn’t want her kids to grow up “obsessing about their physical appearance.”

The 44-year-old former reality star expressed her view on initiating conversations over “diet” in front of children.

She further highlighted that Madison doesn’t want her daughter to go through the same dilemma as she did, noting: "We're really focused on healthy eating. I'm really careful not to say anything about dieting or weight or anything in front of my kids," she said.

"If they're trying to shove something unhealthy in front of me, I just say, 'Oh, I'm doing a health thing.'"

For the unversed, Holly shares 11-year-old daughter Rainbow and eight-year-old son Forest with former husband Pasquale Rotella.



The Girls Next Door alum said she’s very particular about her daughter’s mental health and focuses on getting Rainbow to "value the things she enjoys and that she's passionate about."

"We don't want her to get into the mode where she's really focused on the way she looks, or trying to get attention for the way she looks or validation through that.”

Madison admitted that her daughter is “on a better track” than she was at her age, adding that she was “already trying to look some sort of way when I was 11."

The TV personality also claimed that she has been “really successful so far” in her attempts to swipe this conversation under the carpet.