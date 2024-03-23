Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner finally bury the hatchet for children's sake

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have been on good terms with each other for the sake of their children.

The former couple, who co-parent their three kids, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 11, healed their old wounds.

As per Star magazine, a source closer to the ex-pair shared, "There’s been a lot of healing, and they may be closer now — as friends — than they were when they were a couple."

An insider claimed that the Gone Girl actor seems "so relaxed and, well, happy" when he is with Garner. However, Affleck appears "tense, even angry at times" with his wife Jennifer Lopez.

But now, the three of them seemingly appeared on the same page and focused on their blended family.

For the unversed, Lopez is also a mother of twin's Emme and Max, 16.

The source shared, "They communicate rather frequently when it comes to their kids, scheduling plans, etc. They know the ones who benefit the most are the children and that’s all they care about."

An insider revealed that Affleck, Lopez and Garner "have a mutual respect for each other as parents and know how well all their kids get along."

The tipster shared that the three of them "want to foster and nurture those relationships and will do whatever it takes to show their support."