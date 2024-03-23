Buckingham Palace makes major announcement

Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle will go dark on March 23

The royal family has announced that Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle will go dark to mark Earth Hour tonight (March 23).



The Royal family's social media accounts shared the post hours after Princess Kate's video statement in which she reveled her cancer diagnosis.

"At 8.30pm tonight the lights at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle will be switched off in support of #EarthHour. The initiative is being organised by @wwf to raise awareness of environmental issues."



"Join us for 60 minutes and give an hour for Earth."

Several renowned landmarks, including the London Eye and the four Tate Museums in London, Liverpool, and Cornwall, will support Earth Hour by going dark and switching off lights



Earth Hour, an annual initiative orchestrated by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), is scheduled for March 23 this year, spanning from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM.

During Earth Hour, individuals, communities, and businesses are encouraged to turn off non-essential lights and electrical appliances for one hour, as a symbol of commitment to the planet.