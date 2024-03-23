Inside one of Selena Gomez' 'fav places'

Showcasing all varieties of food, Selena Gomez expressed love for Benny's kitchen

Selena Gomez recently took to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of what it’s like to be in beau Benny Blanco’s kitchen.



Showcasing all varieties of food in the recent snap that she shared, the Love On star expressed love for her boyfriend’s kitchen, captioning the picture: “one of my fav places to be is in..his kitchen.”

The celebrity who served as a host in the Food Network series Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays, has a lot in common with her boyfriend, including shared musical backgrounds and affinity for the kitchen.

For the unversed, Blanco also has a cookbook to his name, titled Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends.

During an appearance on TalkShopLive for the promotion of his latest venture, the chart-topping producer and songwriter spilled beans on his relationship with Selena.

He admitted that food plays a huge part in their relationship, noting: “We always cook together, she’s such a good cook. Like, it’s not just for her show, she’s an incredible cook. We have so much fun cooking together. All we do is eat.”