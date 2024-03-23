Piers Morgan pays special tribute to future King Prince William

Prince William, who's playing an important role in supporting his wife Kate Middleton and father King Charles throughout their period of cancer treatments, has won hearts with his leadership skills.
British outspoken TV presenter and journalist Piers Morgan lavished praise on the future King for his courage and devotion to duty at the time when two of his beloved persons are fighting cancer.
Turning to X (formerly Twitter), Morgan shared a picture of the Prince of Wales with caption: "Prince William has carried out public engagements despite the enormous strain of his wife AND father both battling cancer."
The former Good Morning Britain (GMB) host added: "The very epitome of service and duty to his country. Hope he’s getting all the help he needs."
The father-of-three has put on a brave face amid difficult time at his family and proved to the nation and the world that he's fully prepared to become the King as he's trained to deal with crisis with courage, spirit and determination.
William, soon-to-be King, is ready to run the monarchy on behalf of his father King Charles, who's known as caretaker of the throne for him.
In his last text on X, Morgan clapped back at American TV presenters who mocked William and Kate, writing: "The way certain American talk show hosts like @StephenAtHome mocked the Princess of Wales over her marriage in recent weeks now looks especially distasteful."
Morgan also shared Princess Kate's video statement, in which she revealed her cancer diagnosis, with request the haters to leave Kate alone.
