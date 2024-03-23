Lee Beom Soo's wife accuses actor of leading 'double life' during marriage

Lee Beum Soo and Lee Yoon Jin to part ways after 14 years

Lee Beum Soo's wife Lee Yoon Jin shared a lengthy post on SNS on March 23 confirming their split, while further acknowledging her 'mortifying' situation.



In the post that she shared, Lee pointed fingers at the actor's deceiving acts and his family's misconduct towards the interpreter.



She revealed: "His strange and uncanny double life, his secret hobbies, all those valuables he kept hidden away with a padlock, the multiple phones he kept hidden in his socks... he went to such great lengths to deceive and betray his family."



"I have no one to blame. I went through with this marriage when everyone tried to stop me. So I wanted to show everyone that I was living well. The past 14-years of my marriage was very different from the refined image that I showed in the advertisements. And yet, I cannot deny that there were meaningful moments."



For the unversed, actor Lee Beom Soo and interpreter Lee Yoon Jin recently confirmed their split after being married for fourteen years.

Lee Beom Soo’s agency responded to reports, confirming the couple’s split.

On March 16, it released a statement that said: “Lee Beom Soo and Lee Yoon Jin are in the process of negotiating their divorce. Because it’s a personal matter, it’s difficult for us to confirm the details.”

There have been speculations about their marriage coming to end since December 2023, after Lee Yoon Jin expressed her emotions through a series of cryptic posts on Instagram, hinting at a breakup.

The couple unfollowed each other on the social platform shortly after.

Meanwhile, Lee Beom Soo removed all of his posts, unfollowing everyone else from his handle.

His agency at the time, released an official statement denying the rumors that the two were getting divorced.

However, the duo broke the big news just four months later, rejecting their previous statement.