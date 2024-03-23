Princess Kate's cancer battle spark reunion hopes for William and Harry

Prince William and Prince Harry might finally set their differences aside to offer their unwavering support to Kate Middleton in the wake of her cancer battle.



Speaking to The Mirror, royal expert Ryan McCormick claimed that the Princess of Wales’ recent announcement could propel Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the royals toward positive direction.

It could also prompt the Prince of Wales to release the grudge against the Montecito couple regardless of their actions in the previous years.

"The gravity of this situation may be so large that it could melt away long-held grievances,” he said. “Yes, Meghan and Harry have their faults but, family is family. Their feud could very well end immediately."

"This devastating news will likely jolt William into reassessing what he truly values most in life,” McCormick continued.

"As cancer grips both his father and wife, The Prince of Wales may hastily reconcile with Harry. Yes they have had their differences but, they probably need each other now more than ever."

"I think in the coming days and months, William will become an advocate for cancer victims. I wouldn't be surprised if Harry joins him.

“This unification would raise public spirits as hopes and prayers shower upon Kate for her recovery,” Ryan added.

William and Harry have been at odds ever since the latter decided to step down from position as a working royal alongside wife Meghan Markle four years ago.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex then went on to periodically exposed the royal family for their unfair treatment of the couple, as well as leveled several accusations at them.