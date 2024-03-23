Meghan, Harry 'privately reach out' to William and Kate to offer support

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly reached out to Prince William and Kate Middleton following her news of cancer was made public.

According to the Daily Mail, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made contact with the estranged royals ‘privately’ last night.

However, royal author Richard Eden added: “It is not clear if the contact was a phone, video call or some messages of support. The possibility of whether Harry would fly back to the UK is not known.”

The couple also released a joint statement, only hours after Kate sat down for a video message announcing her diagnosis with an undisclosed form of cancer.

"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” they shared.

A source told the New York Post that Harry and Meghan had “no idea” about the princess’ health condition before it hit the headlines across the globe.

They noted that the notion shed light on the glaring distrust of the royal family, including Kate and William, for the exiled royals.

In the video statement, the future Queen of England informed that she has been going preventative chemotherapy after cancer was discovered during post-op tests following abdominal surgery in January.

She reassured: “I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”