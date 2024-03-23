Kat McNamara, Dominic Sherwood share treat for ‘Shadowhunters’ fans

Kat McNamara and Dominic Sherwood looked back on some of their shenanigans on the set of Shadowhunters as they prepare to star in a new movie together.



The Air Force One Down actress, 28, took to her Instagram on Friday evening to share a video clip jointly with Vampire Academy alum, 34, with of some behind the scenes from the show.

The video featured some bloopers and some on-set fun the cast was having together. Apart from McNamara (who played Clary Fairchild) and Sherwood (who played Jace Wayland), the video had appearances from Isaiah Mustafa (played werewolf Luke Garroway), Luke Baines (played Clary’s brother Jonathan Morgenstern), Alberto Rosende (who played Simon Lewis) and Will Tudor (who played Sebastian Verlac).

“By the angel, how about a little bit of #Shadowhunters shenanigans for #FlashbackFriday?” the caption read. “Which memory is your favorite? #shadowhunterslegacy”

The trip down memory lanes comes just over a week after McNamara and Sherwood posed alongside former co-star Matthew Daddario to tease an upcoming project together.

It is uncertain if the project will have some connection to the Shadowhunter show or if it will be a completely unrelated movie.

In the photo shared onto Instagram, the trio was seen holding a script to their faces which read “Firework by Matthew Daddario” and another line on it read, “Almost based on a true story.”

In the caption, it read, “Something fire is in the works… #FIREWORKMOVIE”

Further details of the project are yet to be disclosed by the actors.