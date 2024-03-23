Kanye West plotting 'revenge' on Kim Kardashian with rival brand

Kanye West aims to take revenge on his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, by launching a rival shapewear brand.

An insider told The Sun that the rapper is using his present partner Bianca Censori as his 'muse' to introduce the concept of his possible new brand.

The source shared, "Kanye is seething about how successful SKIMS is - he wants to take Kim on with his own brand, but wants it to be riskier, se**** and make more money than SKIMS."

"He's putting Bianca in these outfits as a sort of test - she's his muse and will model the line, he thinks she can showcase his brand and it'll sell out," an insider added.

The Yeezy founder is reportedly "parading" the Australian beauty around in these 'racy' outfits "to take revenge on Kim."

The musician has allegedly tied the knot with Bianca in 2022. Since then, the couple has been making it to the headlines due to their controversial public appearances.

Moreover, Kanye often shares inappropriate photos and videos of his wife on social media, raising concerns among netizens about Bianca's well-being.

Earlier, Daily Mail reported that Bianca's father Leo Censori expressed his serious concerns about his daughter's provocative outfit choices.

The source shared, "Her dad still plans to have a sit down with Kanye, and Leo will not be intimidated by Kanye's power or control. No one is expecting this to be all rainbows and family portraits."

