BTS V throws 'FRI(END)S' party for fans after song tops charts

BigHit Music organised 'FRI(END)S' party for ARMY, BTS' fans

Kim Taehyung, who goes by his professional name V, planned an exciting and interactive party following the overwhelming response to his new digital solo FRI(END)S.

According to Allkpop, BigHit Music organised the exclusive, fans-centric "FRI(END)S PARTY," held on March 16 in Seongsu-dong, Seongdong-gu.

The one-day special event was extended to three floors packed with a variety of activities, offering Army, as per WION, a BTS fandom name coined in 2013, to enjoy the all-English love song release in diverse ways.

The event was set with a pink theme and the attendees were required to be dressed per the matching dress code.



On the first floor, the guests were greeted with a special welcome gift. In the pink box, a diffuser with FRI(END)S label, a photo postcard, and a handwritten note by the BTS sensation were included.

The second floor has a phone booth labelled "VOIVE CALL FROM V" with three payphones where fans can listen to his recorded voice messages.



In addition, next to the phone booth is a "LETTER TO V" corner, a space designated for writing letters directly to the Fire hitmaker.

The second floor also has a "PHOTO ZONE," featuring a giant teddy bear in a setting from the music video where fans can take their pictures.



Lastly, the third floor was laid out as a gallery filled with Taehyung's FRI(END)S concept photos, music videos, and more.

