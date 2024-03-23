Does Bianca Censori feel 'awkward' in Kanye West's presence?

Bianca Censori appeared to be channelling Kanye West's "submission" during their most recent appearance.



This past Wednesday, at a vehicle dealership in Los Angeles, Bianca and Kanye went out together as the Donda rapper gave her a brand-new Porsche.

As Bianca signed the car's paperwork, she was nestled into Ye's lap. She was wearing a skintight sheer top and short shorts in a tan colour as part of another sultry ensemble.

Body language specialist Patti Wood now claimed to The Mirror that the Yeezy architect didn't feel "safe," citing her skimpy attire as the cause.

"In the first photo, she looks beautiful and scared. Notice how her eyebrows are raised and drawn together and how the upper eyelid is raised and the lower brow tense,” the expert told the publication.

"Also see her posture, her shoulders are drawn forward and her neck is oddly bent forward in submission. Then in the second photo, we have context,” she continued.

Patti then further clarified the reason behind Bianca’s body language: "She is dressed in a revealing clingy see-through flesh-coloured top and short shorts and is perched awkwardly on his lap. She is not fully sitting in his lap being cradled and sitting securely and her arms are held awkwardly slightly away from her body altogether showing she doesn't feel safe or secure."