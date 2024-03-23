Maya Rudolph addresses Bridesmaids sequel

Maya Rudolph shares her views on Bridesmaids sequel

Maya Rudolph has recently opened up about what she thinks of a potential sequel to Bridesmaids.



Interestingly, the actress comment came after her co-star Kristen Wiig, shared she had no plans to return to the project.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Maya addressed Kristen response, saying, "I saw that. I mean, if that's how she (Kristen) feels...I don't know, I feel like people are always looking for some sort of answer from me, like, it's not up to me."

Maya, who is currently promoting the second season of her show Loot, added, "We had the best time doing it, so I feel like I get it."

For the unversed, the original Bridesmaids was released in May 2011 and grossed over $300 million in the box office.

The movie, which was directed by Paul Feig, earned two Oscar nominations, including Best Supporting Actress for Melissa McCarthy and Best Original Screenplay for Wiig and Annie Mumolo.

Not only that, the comedy also garnered two Golden Globe nominations for Best Actress for Kristen as well as Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.

Meanwhile, other cast member Melissa also told PEOPLE back in April 2023, "I would do a Bridesmaids sequel this afternoon, right now."

"That group of women was the most magical thing ever. Almost all of us were really good friends already. I think it was such a magical time," she remarked.

Melissa also recalled some of her favourite and memorable moments from working on the set.

"Just being around that many funny people where truly it was like people dropping to the ground because we couldn't get air in," she continued.

Melissa added, "From a distance, it must have looked like we all had food poisoning because there was just times where we'd be like...You can't be around that group of humans and not just be beside yourself."