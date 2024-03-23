Selena Gomez all set for Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series

Selena Gomez speaks up on Wizards sequel series

Selena Gomez is back with a Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series.



According to Deadline, Selena will reportedly reprise her role as Alex Russo in the sequel and also serve as an executive producer.

Interestingly, the Only Murders in the Building actress will also have a reunion with her on-screen brother David Henrie, who will play the role of Justin Russo in the upcoming series.

The outlet reported that the production will start in April in Los Angeles and the show is going to release later this year on the Disney Channel and Disney+.

For the unversed, Selena rose to fame with her role in the hit show, Wizards of Waverly Place was a hit show that ran between 2007 and 2012.

In a statement shared via DailyMail, Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, said, "Wizards of Waverly Place captivated hearts with its spellbinding adventures and big laughs, creating unforgettable memories for kids and families everywhere."

"We can’t wait to step back into the magical world of Wizards, inviting longtime fans and a new generation to experience the enchantment alongside Selena, David, and our incredible cast and crew," added Ayo.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Selena, who is in romantic relationship with music producer Benny Blanco, spoke on Smartless podcast. "The older I get, the more I'm kind of like, 'I would like to find something to just settle on.'"

When asked about career preference, she replied, "I do feel like I have one more album in me, but I would probably choose acting."