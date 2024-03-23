Reese Witherspoon gets lovely birthday wish from Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston wishes Reese Witherspoon on 48th birthday

Reese Witherspoon just turned 48 on Friday, and the celebration just got better.



The Legally Blonde actress got a heartwarming wish from her longtime friend Jennifer Aniston, a pal of over 2 decades.

Reese made a few cameos as Jennifer's spoiled sister Jill on Friends during the height of Jennifer's fame as Rachel.

Recently, the friends of over 20 years have been starring opposite each other on the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, portraying professional rivals.

But the rivalry seemed to disappear when Anniston took to her Instagram stories to wish Reese a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday to my sister @reesewitherspoon,” Jennifer wrote over a clip of a scene with Jill and Rachel’s interaction on Friends years ago.

“Love you so much, you ray of sunshine,' she gushed over a snap showing Reese smiling while holding her French bulldog Minnie Pearl.

She called Reese “the ultimate collaborator…”, “Co-anchor,” “Partner,” “and friend” over a couple of different snaps shared in consecutive stories.

One snap was from the set of The Morning Show, showing Aniston and Witherspoon together in front of a green screen.

The other was a throwback of the two gal pals having champagne at the 2020 Golden Globes with The Morning Show showrunner Kristin Hahn.