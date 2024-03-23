'Joker 2' to feature over 15 cover songs and original tracks

'Joker 2' takes audiences to Arkham Asylum in 'Folie à Deux.'

In the upcoming sequel to Joker, titled Joker: Folie à Deux, audiences can anticipate a blend of familiar tunes and potential original compositions.

According to insiders familiar with the filming process and early versions of Todd Phillips' highly anticipated film, it appears that the movie will predominantly feature a selection of reimagined "well-known" songs, totaling at least 15 in number.

One confirmed inclusion is 'That's Entertainment' from the 1953 musical 'The Band Wagon,' famously associated with Judy Garland.

However, there remains a possibility for the addition of one or two original songs in the final cut, although details regarding the creators and performers of these tracks remain undisclosed.

Hildur Guðnadóttir, the Oscar-winning composer of the original film, is reportedly bringing her distinctive and haunting musical style to each musical number.

When contacted for comment, Warner Bros declined to provide further information on the matter.

The upcoming film is poised to diverge from the typical musical genre, despite its incorporation of popular songs akin to successful jukebox musicals like Mamma Mia! and Moulin Rouge!, the latter of which garnered eight Oscar nominations.

While specific plot details for remain officially unconfirmed, it's described as a dramatic narrative set in and around Arkham Asylum.