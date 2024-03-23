Kate Middleton shares cancer update ahead of 13th wedding anniversary

The wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton took place on Friday, 29 April 2011

Princess Kate's announcement of her cancer diagnosis was made prior to her 13th wedding anniversary with Prince William, according to a royal commentator.



Michael Cole said on GB News that the announcement has been in the pipeline for some time.

Speaking to Michelle Dewberry, Cole said Kate making her condition known will ‘shut up’ the wild conspiracy theories that have mounted regarding her wellbeing in recent months.

“The statement was very well delivered, very well dignified and absolutely appropriate”, he said.

“It’s terrible news and my thoughts go the Princess herself and her family.

He further said, the next month is of their 13th Wedding anniversary as the couple married in 2011.

The wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton took place on Friday, 29 April 2011 at Westminster Abbey in London, England.

The Princess of Wales urged people facing cancer not to “lose faith or hope” in her video message.

In an emotional video message, Kate said: "I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery.

"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.

The Princess of Wales continued: "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.

"We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment.”



