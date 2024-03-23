Kevin Bacon shares good news for ‘Footloose’ fans

Kevin Bacon to revisit Footloose movie set

Kevin Bacon is going to take a stroll down the memory lane.



Bacon, 65, revealed that he is planning to attend prom at Payson High School in Payson, Utah, the location of Footloose movie, which he filmed there 40 years ago, US Weekly reports.

The Tremors alum announced the news after a grassroots campaign from Payson High students saw the students ask the star to appear at the final prom at their school, before it changes its location.

Payson High student Rubie Raff explained Friday, March 22, during a segment on the Today show how their town, after all these year, is still under influence of the Footloose movie.

“I think it means so much because everyone around us cares about it so much,” she said.

As per the outlet, So, Bacon surprised the entire Payson High student body on video, as they all got together in the school’s gymnasium.

“I have been so impressed with everything that’s been going on there with this crazy idea to get me to come back,” Bacon gushed.

“I don’t need to say it, but the movie and Payson High School was a big part of my life. I’ve been amazed at the work all of you have been putting into this with the musical and the flash mobs and the re-creations.”

Bacon praised the Payson students as well, for arranging an event to benefit the actor’s charity organisation Six Degrees, which was initiated in 2007 and aims to support local communities.

“It hasn’t gone unnoticed by me,” Bacon said. “Not to mention the fact that you tied in SixDegrees.org, our foundation, and are trying to figure out ways to give back to your community. It’s really inspirational.”

Bacon concluded the video with the bombshell announcement.

“Thank you, thank you, I’m gonna come,” he exclaimed. “I gotta come!”