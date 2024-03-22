Pancreatic Cancer: King Charles' health deteriorates, given 2 years to live

Charles became king after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022.

King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace confirmed around two months ago.

Insiders have now exclusively reveal to In Touch Weekly that the king is battling pancreatic cancer and has been given two years to live.

While the royal family has kept tight-lipped about the specifics of Charles’ illness, including the type of cancer he has, a source exclusively confirms to In Touch that the king’s diagnosis is known to be an open secret among royal staffers.

“Many courtiers believe Charles’ cancer is worse than they’re making it out to be,” a second insider adds. “Even before the diagnosis, there were concerns about his health.”

Buckingham Palace confirmed on February 5 that Charles, 75, had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer. He received his diagnosis after having surgery for a benign enlarged prostate on January 26.

The monarch has since attended a few public engagements. “Charles is keeping up with some appearances, not only to squash the wild conspiracy theories and false reports of his death, but to ensure people that he’s still able to perform his duties as king,” the second source says, adding that Charles is “following doctors’ orders and willing to try any treatment to extend his life by a few years, at least.”

Charles became king after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022. He formally accepted the royal title at his coronation in May 2023. “It’s a tragedy that Charles won’t be able to follow in his mother’s footsteps of leaving a lasting legacy,” the first insider admits.