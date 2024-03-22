King Charles 'worried about his legacy' amid cancer battle

King Charles may hand over crown to Prince William due to health worries

King Charles, who took the throne after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, may reportedly hand over the crown to Prince William in his life due to health worries, according to a new report.



The 75-year-old monarch, who was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer after having surgery for a benign enlarged prostate in January, is reportedly facing serious health crisis.

"It’s a tragedy that Charles won’t be able to follow in his mother’s footsteps of leaving a lasting legacy," an insider told In Touch Weekly.

"His aides can tell that Charles still worries about his legacy."

The outlet, citing an other insider, claimed, The king "tends to worry himself" with thoughts about whether William, who’s next in line for the throne, is ready to take his place as king.

Some royal commentators believe that King Charles has decided to abdicate to his duties for medical procedure and will soon handover reign to his eldest son.



The Prince of Wales, soon-to-be King, will reportedly pick up the extra workload after Easter as he's currently taking care of his wife who is under recovery process after abdominal surgery.



British royals are reportedly preparing for the succession to the throne in complete secrecy.



Jonathan Sacerdoti, on Fox News, previously claimed: "Hopefully his treatment will enable him to recover well and rapidly, and continue his duties as before."