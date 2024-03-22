King Charles teams up with Vin + Omi for fashion show in Sandringham

King Charles will open his Sandringham estate for visiters and locals to an opulent exhibition of fashion and floret for designers Vin Cara and Omi Ong aka Vin + Omi.

The New York Times reported that the 75-year-old monarch teamed up with the designer duo to present “Royal Garden Waste to Fashion’s Future," starting from Saturday, Mar 23 all way to October 11.

The clothes for the fashion show are made from waste from gardens at Sandringham and at Highgrove House, Charles’ private residence in Gloucester.

Charles and Vin + Omi were first connected at a gala and a sustainable collaboration kicked off following the King’s suggestion to use discarded nettle from Highgrove as material for a collection they were showing in London.

For the latest Royal Waste exhibition, Vin + Omi will showcase a slender gown made of willow cellulose featuring a print created using oak tree galls and other natural materials from Highgrove; a slinky halter evening dress knitted from willow and hydrangea cellulose, also sourced from Highgrove; and a floor-length sheath constructed with butterbur, a plant that proliferates along the lake at Sandringham.

In an interview, Vin Cara gushed about having the King direct the project, saying, “[He] is constantly suggesting new projects and ideas.”

“We now have free rein to experiment with any waste material from his estates,” he shared.