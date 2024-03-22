Travis Kelce spoils Taylor Swift with multi-million dollar mansion

Travis Kelce reportedly took a big step in order to win his lady love Taylor Swift's heart.

As reported by Marca, the NFL athlete has bought a 6-million-dollar mansion in Leawood, Kansas for Swift.

Kelce's latest move showed his desire to strengthen his relationship with the global music icon as the couple will get enough security and privacy to enjoy their time in peace away from paparazzi.

Earlier, a pop pop culture lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg told the New York Post that "Travis Kelce always comes to play — not just on the field, but in his everyday romance with Taylor Swift — sparing no expense."

She added, "He isn’t afraid to open his heart and his wallet."

The couple, who has been romantically linked since September 2023, are presently happier in each other's company during their downtime.

Previously, a celebrity psychic, Inbaal Honnigman, told The Mirror that Swift and Kelce "couldn't be happier [with their little time off from professional commitments]. They both waited for this moment."