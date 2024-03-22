Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez put 'differences' aside to save marriage

File Footage

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez accepted each other's different lifestyles in order to strengthen their relationship.



As per In Touch Weekly, an insider claimed that the A-list Hollywood couple put their differences aside.

Speaking of Affleck's involvement in Lopez's recently released documentary, the source shared, "The fact that Ben was involved at all is mind-boggling to most outsiders, but he’s doing it because it’s important to Jennifer."

The Gone Girl actor "loves and supports" the singer in each step of her life.

An insider shared, "As they’ve grown older, they actually accept each other more and are less frustrated by their differences. In many ways, this is his story, too."

Earlier, it was also reported that the Air director made himself 'uncomfortable' by appearing in Lopez's The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

For the unversed, the Ain't Your Mama singer recently released her documentary on Prime Video, featuring her journey of healing from past traumas and her romantic relationship with Affleck.

In conversation with Daily Mail, body language expert Judi James analysed the couple's gestures and on-camera chemistry.

She believes that Lopez "squeeze maximum drama out of her 'truth,'" meanwhile, she made Affleck look like an "uncomfortable" child.