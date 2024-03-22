Lily Collins offers exclusive 'Emily in Paris' set tour

Lilly Collins has a special giveaway for her fans: an Emily in Paris set tour

Lily Collins set hearts flutter with a surprise announcement: a private tour of the Emily in Paris set, guided by none other than herself.

The actress, currently filming the much-anticipated fourth season of the Netflix rom-com, shared the thrilling update on her social media platforms via a detailed caption and a video.

In a clip posted on her official Instagram handle, Collins led the viewers to give a glimpse of the set's vintage charm carefully to not reveal too much.

The teaser was accompanied by a caption that began, "POV: you get a special tour of the @emilyinparis set by moi [sic]!"

Inviting fans to a special tour of the set, she added in the caption that the lucky winner, along with a friend, would be chosen from the pool of entries on her website, highlighting her collaboration with an NGO.

"Enter to win at MeetLilyCollins.com — every entry helps @gocampaign give opportunities and spread love to children around the world," she explained.

She ensured that the winner's airfare and Hotel expenses would be fully covered as they fly to Paris to be her guest on the set of Emily in Paris.

In the comments section, her fans expressed their excitement.

One fan yearned, "I want to live that experience [crying emoji]."

"The ultimate tour [star-struck emoji]," another deemed.

"I entered so I can live out Season 4 instead of watching it 90 times," a third fan elaborated.