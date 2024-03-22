Jack Black hints at potential 'School of Rock' sequel

Jack Black is all for a follow-up to School Of Rock.



The actor-comedian recently told JOE that he's "ready" to play the exuberant guitarist Dewey Finn again, more than 20 years after the adored musical comedy directed by Richard Linklater debuted in 2003.

“I wish there’d be a School Of Rock 2 Electric Boogaloo,” he said, referencing the movie title of the 1984 sequel to Breakin’.

In School of Rock, Dewey—who was expelled from his rock band—became a substitute teacher at a strict private primary school. He does, however, attempt to transform his class into a rock band along the way.

Mike White, Joan Cusack, Adam Pascal, Chris Stack, Sarah Silverman, and Miranda Cosgrove were among the other actors who starred in the movie.

Black also said that he would prefer to have White, the original movie's writer, return to write the script for the fictitious follow-up. He did admit, though, that White, who played Dewey's flatmate Ned Schneebly on television, is extremely busy writing and directing The White Lotus, an Emmy-winning series on HBO.

“You know Mike White wrote the first one and he’s a genius,” Black said. “And we’d have to have Mike White back in the saddle, but he’s real busy right now with [The] White Lotus, the best show on TV.”

Although it doesn't appear that a sequel to School of Rock will be produced anytime soon, however, Nickelodeon did produce a television programme based on the film that aired for three seasons from 2016 to 2018.

Additionally, a theatrical musical version debuted on Broadway in 2015 and ended there in 2019.