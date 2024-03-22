Heather Rae El Moussa shares how it feels to 'work with wife'

Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa collaborated on a project and for the two the work is pretty enjoyable.



Heather, 36, put together a humorous Instagram Reel on Thursday by compiling several behind-the-scenes videos of the two renovating a house.

"HGTV 'after dark' edition… When you work with your spouse things get a little wild," the Selling Sunset alum wrote in the caption.

Heather is seen in the opening scene of the video trying to blow up a pool float. When she eventually gives up and tells 42-year-old Tarek, "It's not working," he says, "If anyone saw us here right now, it would look real strange."

The video switches to scenes of the two gazing at various parts of the property and enjoying a tender moment in the kitchen as Ariana Grande's The Boy Is Mine= plays in the background.

When they check out the backyard of the house near the end of the video, Tarek scoops Heather up and spins her around by a pool.

The pair, who got married in October 2021, appeared to be working on the house for season 2 of The Flipping El Moussas, which is scheduled to air in 2024.