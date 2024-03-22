'Star Wars' casting director Dianne Crittenden dead at 82

Casting director, Dianne Crittenden's cause of death has not yet been revealed

Dianne Crittenden, the casting director of Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope, who has also worked in Spider-Man and Pretty Woman, passed away on March 19 at the age of 82.

On Thursday, Deadline reported that her close friend and mentee, Ilene Starger, confirmed Crittenden’s death.

While the cause of her demise was not disclosed yet, it was revealed that the casting professional died at her residence in Pacific Palisades.

Over a career spanning more than four decades, Crittenden collaborated with numerous top directors, including Terrence Malick, George Lucas, Howard Zieff, Carl Reiner, Arthur Hiller, Garry Marshall, Sam Raimi, and Peter Weir, among others.

Her extensive portfolio as a casting director includes notable works such as Spider-Man 2, Pretty Woman, Days of Heaven, The Thin Red Line, Green Card, The In-Laws, Hearts of the West and more.

Crittenden's journey into the world of film and television kicked off when she partnered with photographer and director Zieff.

Her final contribution to the industry as a casting professional was for the 2015 drama Little Boy.

She is survived by her stepdaughter, Jennifer Crittenden; sister, Dori Carter; brother, Donald Derfner; brother-in-law, Chris Carter; sister-in-law, Brenda Derfner; and five nephews.

