Jake Gyllenhaal gets candid about roles he lost: 'Imagine that disappointment'

Jake Gyllenhaal once and for all let his fans know how many roles he lost while auditioning for them.



Gyllenhaal discussed the potential roles he could have played during his recent interview with Howard Stern for the host’s eponymous SiriusXM radio show.

The Road House actor, 43, said that he had tried out for the Moulin Rouge film musical directed by Baz Luhrmann. Although Gyllenhaal revealed that the character of Christian was shared by himself, 52-year-old Ewan McGregor, and the late Heath Ledger, the role ultimately went to McGregor.

He told the 70-year-old Stern that he had "heard" about his costar from Brokeback Mountain "for the first time" before the audition.

"At a certain point, [actors] get to a certain place," Gyllenhaal said when they realise that other actors are trying out and making it to the last round, which entails the "screen test."

Gyllenhaal acknowledged that he was "disappointed" not to get the role and that he believed Ledger felt the same way.

Despite his disappointment, Luhrmann released The Playlist in July 2022, showcasing his talents. Remarking that Gyllenhaal was "very close" to landing the part, he stated, "He's a really great musical artist."

“In the end, you have to, you learn to go, 'There's another one,' " said Gyllenhaal. "Like, I can try and go in and audition for another one. I'll get something else. I mean, that's the thing. You keep that attitude.”

Stern then chimed in to refer to a different part that Gyllenhaal was unable to secure: Bruce Wayne, also known as Batman, in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy.

“But I imagine that disappointment after putting on the Batman suit..."

The radio host continued, "Then who calls you to say ‘No, they gave it to Christian [Bale]' after all that prep and everything you put into it?”

Gyllenhaal verified that he was contacted directly by both of the film's directors, Baz Luhrmann, 61, and Christopher Nolan, 53, informing him that he had not been part of the movie.