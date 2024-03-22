David Schwimmer joins Disney's Goosebumps Anthology series for Season Two

Goosebumps series premieres to rave reviews, delighting fans of R. L. Stine's beloved books.

David Schwimmer, renowned for his role in the iconic sitcom Friends, has been confirmed to join the cast of the upcoming second season of the Disney+ anthology series, Goosebumps.

The 57-year-old actor with his humorous performance alongside Jennifer Aniston in an Uber Eats commercial, will be joined by Ugly Betty star Anna Ortiz as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Goosebumps based on the beloved Scholastic book series by R. L. Stine, premiered its first season in October 2023 to widespread acclaim.

Other actors confirmed for roles in the series include Sam McCarthy, Jayden Bartels, Elijah Cooper, Galilea La Salvia, and Francesca Noel.

According to an official premise revealed by the outlet, the second season of will center around "teenage siblings discovering a threat stirring, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery."

David is set to portray the character of Anthony, a former botany professor and divorced father of two teenagers.

Anthony's world undergoes significant upheaval as he steers the challenges of caring for an aging parent while also looking after his children during the summer months, as reported by Deadline.