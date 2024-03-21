Royal family shares mesmerising video of Queen Camilla's latest outing

Buckingham Palace has delighted fans by sharing Queen Camilla's latest video as she continued to step up amid her husband King Charles III’s ongoing cancer battle.
The royal family's social media accounts shared the clip of 76-year-old's visit to Northern Ireland.
On second day of her two-day trip, Camilla channeled the country’s signature color by wearing a long green coat with leaf detailing. In addition to black shoes and tights, she paid homage to Ireland with a shamrock brooch.
The video was captioned: "Her Majesty has met some of the very best of Northern Ireland’s artisan and family producers - including owners and staff from Coffey’s Butchers, Knotts Bakery and Arcadia Delicatessen.
"Traditional skills and methods of working are highly valued by these businesses, which also play an important role in supporting the community."
Queen Camilla also gave latest update on her husband King Charles's health, saying he's "doing very well."
Responding to quips about men “not being the best patients”, Camilla joked: “I try to keep him in order.”
The King has stepped back from public facing duties under medical advice
