Selena Gomez shares Benny Blanco’s sweet gesture on ‘first virtual date’

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco started dating last year

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are keeping the spark alive even when they’re apart from each other.

As the couple recently reached a new relationship milestone – their first virtual date – Blanco, 34, sent over a sweet card to Gomez to mark the special occasion.

Smitten by the gesture, the 31-year-old pop star took to her Instagram Stories to show her appreciation, sharing a picture of the pink card with a hand-drawn flower on one side.

On the other side, Blanco wrote to Gomez, “Happy First Virtual Date! – Benny.”

“Long Distance relationship vibes,” she wrote over the image.



The lovebirds have been going strong ever since Gomez confirmed her relationship with Blanco – a music producer – in late December last year.

They made their red carpet debut during the2024 Emmys earlier this year.

During her appearance on Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily last month, Gomez opened up about her relationship with Blanco.

“Without getting into too much detail, I think it’s just really important to meet someone that respects you,” she told host Zane Lowe.

She continued, “And I think it’s really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in But I’d have to say overall it’s the safest that I feel and it’s been really lovey and I’ve only grown through it, so it’s awesome.”