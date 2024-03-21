Queen Camilla gives latest update on King Charles health: 'I try to keep him in order'

Queen Camilla says she 'tries to keep King Charles in order'

Queen Camilla, who stands by her husband's bed's side during his cancer treatment, has given major update on King Charles III's health as she stepped out in Northern Ireland on Thursday.

The 76-year-old, who has stepped in for the monarch during his cancer battle, said he's "doing very well."

The Queen, according to Express UK, surprisingly said: "I try to keep him in order."

Camilla's latest words come after she undertook series of engagement on behalf of the monarch in Northern Ireland, where she was given lots of 'get well' cards and food to take home and pass on to the King.



However, Queen Camilla did not share even a single word for Princess Kate who has been out of action and public duties since her abdominal surgery on January 16.

Camilla put her elegance on display in a green wool crepe dress and coat, looking relaxed and stress-free. She was in good spirit as she celebrated Northern Ireland’s artisan producers.

King Charles's wife reportedly spent a night at Hillsborough Castle, having travelled there after spending the day at the Isle of Man to confer city status on the Borough of Douglas.