Olivia Rodrigo teases ‘Obsession’ music video ahead of ‘GUTS’ deluxe version

Olivia Rodrigo is releasing the deluxe version of her ‘GUTS’ album on Friday, March 22

Olivia Rodrigo fans are in for a treat over the weekend as the 23-year-old musician drops the deluxe version of her 2023 album, titled GUTS (spilled).

But that’s not all, as Rodrigo is also treating fans to a music video for the album’s new track, Obsession.

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, she shared snippets from the pageant-themed music video, which showed the Good 4 U hitmaker donning a “Miss Right Now” sash.

“obsessed video comes out tomorrow at 9pm pt!!!!!!” she wrote in the caption.



The news comes just a day after she announced the release of GUTS (spilled) – also out on Friday, March 22.

She first revealed the upcoming album while performing in the second night of her GUTS World Tour stop at Chicago’s United Center.

During her performance, the three-time Grammy winner held up a piece of paper that read, “GUTS DELUXE OUT FRIDAY.”

Meanwhile, her backup dancers each held up their own signs which had the names of the new songs scribbled on them.

In addition to the original tracklist from her 2023 hit studio album, GUTS (spilled) will feature five additional songs: So American, Scared of My Guitar, Stranger, Girl I’ve Always Been, and, of course, Obsessed.