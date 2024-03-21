'Bridgerton 3': Nicola Coughlan shares exciting new update with fans

Fans were given a first glimpse at the characters of Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley, while Nicola Coughlan teased them with an adorable update on Bridgerton season 3.



The Irish actress is eager for her character to take centre stage in the next season of the historical drama.

She described Penelope Featherington as "always having a terrible time" during her appearance on the most recent edition of The One Show, but this season will bring about the "change" that fans have been waiting for in her character.

This season of Bridgerton, which centres on the story of eight siblings looking for love, will tell the story of Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington.

Conferring if things would be any better for her character, Nicola mentioned, “It’s all changed”.

“It is eight months filming for a season, it changes so much, it is a very action-packed season. I got to see some last night and I was bouncing off the walls with excitement”, she added.

Stressing that the third season will stay true to the book, the Derry Girls star gushed, “It is brilliant, it is written brilliantly. I'm so proud of the cast and crew, but it is a special one”.

In addition, Netflix unveiled the much-awaited first view of Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton kissing in the ballroom, which included a peek of a stressed-out Francesca and a restless Penelope.

For unversed, Penelope gave up on her long-standing, unfulfilled love for Colin after overhearing his comments about her in the final scene of Bridgerton season 2.

In the upcoming season, Penelope will follow Colin's advice as she sets out on a quest to find her marriage and gain confidence.