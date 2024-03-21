Prince William silently struggling with media storm against Princess Kate

Kate Middleton and Prince William are determined to put a united front amid crisis

Prince William is barely keeping his head above water as his family is subjected to the ugly side of media recognition.

Writing for the Daily Mail, royal author Rebecca English claimed that the future King of England is “angry, frustrated and deeply disappointed” at the hyperbole conspiracy theories surrounding wife Kate Middleton’s whereabouts.

She got the opportunity to observe the Prince of Wales from the sidelines as he vigilantly attended to his royal duties earlier this week.

William visited Sheffield to launch the next phase of his five-year Homewards initiative to end the scourge of homelessness in the UK.

English wrote that despite his enthusiastic demeanor and genuine interest while speaking to the patrons and attendees at the meeting, “it was clear that William was also a man with the weight of the world on his shoulders.”

“I know he is angry, frustrated and, yes, deeply disappointed, at what has transpired over recent weeks,” she explained. “‘When will it all stop?’ he is said to have asked.”

The royal expert also relayed the fear of insiders close to the royal heir that the recent onslaught of media aimed at his loved ones will prompt him to “become even more insular” and out of reach to the general public.