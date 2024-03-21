Singer Ben Folds finalises divorce with 5th wife Emma Sandall

Ben Folds ended his 6-year marriage with wife Emma Sandall and has finalised the divorce.



Folds, 57, filed for divorce from Sandall in December 2023, citing irreconcilable differences, according to court records that People magazine was able to access.

The couple tied the knot on January 20, 2017, which marked the start of the former couple's six-year marriage with a Hawaiian ceremony. Folds stated that they separated on November 20, 2023.

According to court records, Folds was ordered to pay Sandall $475,000 for whatever interest she may have in their Nashville property after the divorce was finalised on February 27, 2024.

The documents state, "Immediately upon receipt of said funds from husband, the wife shall take the necessary steps to execute a quitclaim deed relinquishing all right, title, and interest to the marital home to husband."

In a September 2012 piece for The Sydney Herald, the frontman of Ben Folds Five revealed the specifics of his previous marriages.

His "oldest friend," Anna Goodman, with whom he had his first marriage, served as his musical inspiration.

"Anna and I felt pressure to do something with our lives. Getting married was the thing you had to do. My mum was barely 20 when she had me – but it's what you did," Folds wrote.

The two were married from 1987 to 1992.