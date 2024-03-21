Zayn Malik stirs concert controversy with latest update

Zayn Malik will release he latest album 'Room Under the Stairs' on May 17, 2024

Zayn Malik stirred confusion with his new photo carousel as the Zquad members thought they had missed any long-yearned concert by him.

To give away a glimpse of his London visit, the former One Direction band member posted several photos and other random snapshots on Instagram with the caption, "LONDON… THANK YOU."

The first photograph featured the Dusk Till Dawn chart topper practising with a guitar in what seems to be a studio or might be a backstage room.

In the last image, the 31-year-old crooner, who recently released his first song What I Am from his upcoming album Room Under the Stairs, was seen video graphed by some cameramen as he struck a pose.

The fans quickly rallied to his comment section to express their confusions.



One fan alluded, "BRO CAPTIONED IT LIKE ITS A TOUR POST SCARED THE F OUT OF ME LIKE I MISSED IT AAAAA."

"I thought he performed," another member from Zquads second the first one.

For the unversed, the post caused slight confusion among fans because the Pillowtalk hitmaker, known for staying under the radar, has been frequently posting on social media platforms after a long social hiatus to promote his forthcoming album.

As Malik, 31, has returned to the spotlight to set a "good example" for his three-year-old daughter Khai, whom he shares with Gigi Hadid, fans assumed he would be up for a tour as well, often urging him to plan one.