Kristen Stewart recalls ‘annoying’ experience while filming ‘Happiest Season’

Kristen Stewart on 'annoying' experiences

Kristen Stewart is laying bare her “annoying” and “sickening” experiences.



The Twilight actor recalled what she hated the most while filming for Happiest Season, the rom-com considered as the first of its kind.

“The identity was beaten out of my goals there,” Stewart said in an interview with Them magazine.

“I was getting so many studio executive notes about my hair and my clothes. I was like, ‘You did read the script. You did hire me. What are we doing here?’ It was fucking annoying.”

The problem was that the creators wanted to make the film more acceptable for the general audience, as per Deadline.

According to Stewart, the studio executives needed to “shroud things for everyone to easily digest.”

Although Stewart said she’s “down with that,” director Clea Duvall handled most of the matters. “Hats fucking hats off to Clea, because I don’t have the patience [for] that,” said Stewart.

The actress’ confession about the 2020 film came as she detailed how she prefers intimate scenes being filmed.

“The ways that you let the person you’re with either take over or be consumed. Those were choices, and they were very articulate, yet nonverbal decisions that we made together,” she explained about her intimate scenes with her co-star Katy O'Brian shot for their upcoming film, Love Lies Bleeding.

Kristen further added, “Literally, you could almost take the body out of it. You could tell me the right thing, and that’s what’s going to get me there. Tell me I am something to you. Tell me I can be taller than you, even though I’m 5’5, and you’re 5’10, and I’m there.”