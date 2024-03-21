Queen Camilla's quip about 'handful' grandson Louis sparks confusion

During her recent royal engagement on the Isle of Man, Queen Camilla encountered a delightful coincidence when she met a baby who shares the name of her grandson.



The Queen journeyed on Wednesday to bestow city status upon the Borough of Douglas, representing King Charles as she presented a letters patent to formalize the occasion.



Engaging with well-wishers during a brief walkabout, Camilla had the pleasure of meeting Rachael Hughes and her 15-week-old twins, Louie and Oliver.

She remarked, "I have a Louis grandson... quite a handful," as reported by Sky News.

While some royal reports initially speculated that Queen Camilla was referring to Prince Louis, the spirited 5-year-old son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Buckingham Palace clarified the context of her remark.

The Queen was indeed referring to her grandson Louis Lopes during her encounter with Rachael Hughes and her twins on the Isle of Man, as reported by Hello! magazine.

Queen Camilla, who has two children from her previous marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles, boasts a total of five grandchildren.

Her daughter Laura Lopes shares twin sons Louis and Gus, aged 14, as well as daughter Eliza, aged 16, with her husband Harry Lopes.

And son Tom Parker Bowles shares son Freddy, aged 14, and daughter Lola, aged 16, with his ex-wife Sarah Parker Bowles.