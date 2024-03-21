Travis Kelce praises Justin Timberlake for his Los Angeles concert

Travis Kelnce gushes over Justin Timberlake for his music performance

Travis Kelce has recently gushed over Justin Timberlake after attending his Los Angeles concert.

Speaking on New Heights podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs star revealed, “He was playing a bunch of renditions of his old classics. Absolute bangers.”

Addressing Justin’s performance, Travis stated, “It was so cool to see him play some of my favourites and then on top of that a handful of his new stuff, as well as his new hit single with *NSYNC.”

While discussing about *NSYNC reunion, Travis revealed he was surprised to see Justin bringing out his *NSYNC bandmates for a special performance of their new song, Paradise.

The NFL player remarked, “It was a fun evening.”

“I mean I can’t complain. Anytime you can see Justin Timberlake perform, I suggest you buy the ticket man. He’s the best,” stated the Travis.

Meanwhile, Travis mentioned, “Honestly, everybody knows I’m a huge JT fan. It’s been so cool meeting him in Tahoe, playing some golf with him.”

Travis also hoped to get the chance to be with Justin again soon.

Earlier in January, Justin talked about playing golf with Travis on The Tonight Show in 2022.

“He went up and did one of those [side body bumps], you know, when they jump,” continued the singer.

Justin mentioned, “I was like, 'He's doing it. I have to do it.' And I forgot that he weighs like 80 lbs. more than me.”

“He's the best, by the way. [One of the] nicest guys ever,” added the singer.